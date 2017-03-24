PBOT reopens W. Burnside after crews repair landslide damage

After over a week, the Portland Bureau of Transportation reopened West Burnside Street around 9:15 a.m. Friday.

Crews said they removed 1,380 cubic yards of debris from the road after a massive landslide came down near Northwest Barnes Road on March 15. Per PBOT, this was the largest of the 42 landslides that occurred in Portland this winter.

Crews had planned to open the Burnside at 4 p.m. Friday but were able to open it earlier than expected.

Unstable conditions and road repairs kept Burnside closed for nine full days, causing travel headaches for many drivers.

Alert: PBOT has REOPENED West Burnside early, after crews fix landslide damage, improve pavement https://t.co/mDmBQUOau1 #pdxtraffic — PDX Transportation (@PBOTinfo) March 24, 2017

PBOT said its crews worked 14-hour days through heavy rain to clear the slide. Crews took advantage of a sunny day on Thursday to repair potholes and to lay new pavement on Burnside.

Repaving a half-mile stretch of the road usually takes more than a week, according to PBOT. But with overtime and extra hands, crews were able to repair two lane miles of the road in just three days. PBOT said one lane mile is equal to one 12-foot wide lane that is one mile long.

Officials said they are very impressed with their hard work.

"Our crews never cease to amaze me with their dedication to the public," said PBOT director Leah Treat. "Many of the same people who drove snow plows for 12 hours a day this winter have continued to work extraordinary shifts to make the most of the handful of dry days we have had this spring."

PBOT said it used 1,600 tons of asphalt, 19 dump trucks, two paving machine and four rollers during the operation.

