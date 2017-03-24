Sheriff: Home invasion robbers threatened children, tied up woman in Polk Co.

Two home invasion robbers tied up a woman and threatened to harm her children if she did not open a safe, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies responded to the home on James Howe Road just outside Dallas at 2 p.m. Thursday.

A woman said an unknown man and woman forced their way into her home. She said the woman grabbed her by the hair and shoved her around the home.

The man did not take action, according to investigators, but remained inside the home during the incident.

The victim said the female suspect forced her to the lower level of the home and bound her hands to a table. The suspects then left.

The victim said it took her 10 to 15 minutes to free herself and call 911. Deputies said she had marks on her wrists, face and knee.

The children were not harmed, according to deputies.

The female suspect is described as around 35 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall and 190 pounds with dark hair. She was wearing a pink hoodie shirt, black sweats, brown Ugg-style boots, gloves and sunglasses.

The male suspect was also around 35 years old, 6 feet tall with a medium build. He was clean shaven and wearing a black hat, jeans and a dark shirt.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Det. John Williams at 503-623-9251 or at williams.john@co.polk.or.us.

