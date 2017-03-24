Police searching for poacher who cut off bald eagle's talons on S. Oregon coast

Police are searching for a poacher who cut off a bald eagle's talons on the southern Oregon coast.

An Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division trooper responded to the mouth of the Winchuck River near Brookings on Monday after receiving a report of a bald eagle that had been killed and dumped in the area.

Police said an examination of the bald eagle showed no sign of visible injuries that would have led to its death, but its talons had been cut off and illegally taken.

The taking of an eagle's talons without a permit is a violation of the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act of 1940. Penalties can include jail time and a fine of $100,000 or more, depending on the circumstances.

Bald eagles are also protected under Oregon's wildlife laws.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Senior Trooper Paul Rushton at 541-531-5896.

Anyone with information regarding wildlife violations is encouraged to report it to the Oregon State Police Turn in Poacher hotline at 1-800-452-7888. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

