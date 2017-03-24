Deputies ID wanted hit-and-run suspect accused of seriously inju - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies ID wanted hit-and-run suspect accused of seriously injuring man in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) -

Detectives have identified the wanted hit-and-run suspect accused of leaving behind a seriously injured man on a Vancouver road.

Deputies said Joshua Allen Johnson was driving a red 2002 Nissan Sentra on Northeast 54th Avenue just before 2 a.m. Feb. 20 when he hit 34-year-old Paul Adams.

Adams was in a coma for two weeks. Now he faces the amputation of part of his left leg and possibly his right leg, as well.   

Adams said he received a call from the suspect in the hospital. Adams said the man apologized and said he planned to turn himself in after getting his affairs in order.

On Friday, the Clark County Sheriff's Office identified Johnson, 31, as the suspect and asked for the public's help tracking him down.

Johnson is described as a white man, 5 feet 8 inches tall and 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call 911. Tips can also be reported to Detective Todd Young at Todd.Young@Clark.Wa.Gov.

The suspect's car was located shortly after the crash.

