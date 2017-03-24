Man arrested after SWAT situation at rural Salem home

A man was taken into custody more than three hours after deputies responded to a domestic incident at a rural Salem home.

Deputies were called out to the 18000 block of Wheatland Road at 6:55 a.m. Friday. A woman ran to a neighbor's home and said her husband had a gun and was trying to kill her.

Deputies interviewed the woman and determined her husband was still inside their home with several accessible firearms.

Yamhill County Sheriff's Office deputies were joined by McMinnville Police Department officers and Oregon State Police troopers in attempting to contact 50-year-old Ricky Shawn Nelson.

Investigators said he was uncooperative and refused to leave the house, so an Oregon State Police SWAT team responded to the scene.

At 10:25 a.m., Nelson exited his home and was taken into custody. Deputies said he is facing charges of coercion and menacing.

A search warrant was served on the home and the investigation is continuing.

