PDX preparing for spring break, NCAA travelers

When spring break is mixed with the NCAA Tournament, it makes for a busy time for travelers at Portland International Airport.

While some flyers are headed to Kansas City or Connecticut for the big games, others are saying goodbye to the rain and finding sunshine.

Blake Allison can sum up the feelings of many around Portland after the months of snow, ice, rain and gloom.

"Oh, the rain! It's killing me,” the 7-year-old said before getting on a plane with his family for a trip to Maui. “We had to stay inside, we had to stay inside doing nothing for like 19 million hours."

At this time of year, the airport is packed with travelers. Officials say more than 700,000 people will pass through the gates over the next couple of weeks.

Getting on a flight can already sometimes a hectic experience, so now's definitely the time to take the advice to arrive at the airport early.

PDX officials recommend arriving at least an hour and a half before a scheduled flight, even suggesting two hours for anyone traveling during a peak time, like in the early morning to early afternoon.

They say that arriving early allows travelers to just focus on the fun aspects of their flight, like looking forward to what they’re doing on their trip.

Another thing for flyers to think about if before heading to the airport is parking. The lots can fill up fast, so travelers will definitely want to plan some time to find a spot. PDX offers an app that can even help track down a parking place faster.

Officials also remind travelers that it's always smart to check the status of their flight with the carrier before heading to the airport to make everything is still on schedule.

