Family of Quanice Hayes continues push for federal investigation into shooting

The friends and family of Quanice Hayes gathered Friday for his funeral, while tensions are still very high over his death.

The service for Hayes was a crowded scene, and while his family says there were a lot of people there they don’t even know, they appreciate the community’s support.

Hayes, who was the suspect in armed robbery, was shot and killed by a Portland police officer in February.

Police say Hayes ignored commands to keep his hands up and made “repeated and deliberate motions with his hands to the area of his waistband and pockets.” They also said investigators found a replica gun beside Hayes.

A grand jury cleared that officer, Andrew Hearst, of any wrongdoing, but Hayes’ family members said they aren’t giving up on their fight.

“We still want justice, we don’t feel we got justice with the grand jury, and we still want justice and we’re not going to quit,” Hayes’ uncle Steven Hayes said.

Wednesday night, protesters upset over the ruling gathered at Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s home calling for him to step down. Protesters were back Thursday, prompting the mayor to take to Twitter expressing disappointment.

“Sad to come home the second night in a row with protesters in my front yard flipping me, my wife, and child off. Now shouting threats.”

The mayor addressed the issue with reporters Friday morning and questioned why protesters took their efforts to his home rather than city hall.

“Personally I don’t think it’s appropriate to go to anybody’s house. I have an office, it’s called City Hall. There are plenty of opportunities for people to meet with me,” he said. “I’ve offered those opportunities. They don’t need to come to my house.”

Steven Hayes said his family has met with the mayor and his staff, and he calls the protests at Wheeler’s home unfortunate.

“I don’t have a problem with the mayor and I don’t condone people protesting at his house,” he said

Hayes added, though, that as Police Commissioner, Mayor Wheeler is responsible for what his officers do. His family wants Hearst taken off the streets, along with an investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice.

“We’re not here to blame the police, we’re here for reform,” he said.

In his State of the City address Friday, Wheeler talked about race and policing.

While he did not mention Quanice Hayes by name, Wheeler talked about measures that will be taken within the Portland Police Bureau, like outlining tactics for de-escalation and better training on “implicit bias.”

“I am 100% committed to rebuilding trust between the community and the police who serve that community,” he said.

Rumors have also surfaced that the mayor’s tires were slashed by protesters, and while the mayor confirmed his car is not drivable, he can’t say for sure what happened.

After the service for Quanice Hayes Friday, members of Don’t Shoot PDX and Black Lives Matter took to the streets around the church.

The Hayes family said they are eager to see the transcripts from the grand jury proceedings, which Wheeler promised to release as soon as possible. An internal investigation is also underway within the Portland Police Bureau.

