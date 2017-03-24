Police asking for public's help finding missing 65-year-old Port - KPTV - FOX 12

Police asking for public's help finding missing 65-year-old Portland man

Posted: Updated:
Sammie Lee West Sr. (Photo released by Portland Police Bureau) Sammie Lee West Sr. (Photo released by Portland Police Bureau)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 65-year-old homeless man.

Sammie Lee West Sr. was last seen by his daughter on March 15 near the Plaid Pantry store at North Going Street and Interstate Avenue.

Police said West is generally in contact with his daughter weekly, but he has not contacted her since March 15.

West is described as a black man, 6 feet 1 inch tall and 210 pounds. 

Anyone who sees West should call 911 so officers can check on his condition. Anyone with non-emergency information should contact Detective Lori Fonken at 503-823-1081 or lori.fonken@portlandoregon.gov.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.