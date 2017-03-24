Police asking for public's help finding missing 65-year-old Portland man

Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 65-year-old homeless man.

Sammie Lee West Sr. was last seen by his daughter on March 15 near the Plaid Pantry store at North Going Street and Interstate Avenue.

Police said West is generally in contact with his daughter weekly, but he has not contacted her since March 15.

West is described as a black man, 6 feet 1 inch tall and 210 pounds.

Anyone who sees West should call 911 so officers can check on his condition. Anyone with non-emergency information should contact Detective Lori Fonken at 503-823-1081 or lori.fonken@portlandoregon.gov.

