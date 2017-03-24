Portland police chief placed on administrative leave for unspecified investigation

Portland Police Chief Mike Marshman has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the conclusion of an unspecified investigation.

Mayor Ted Wheeler's office reported Friday evening that Marshman and Adjutant Lt. Michael Leasure were both placed on leave and reassigned to the personnel division.

The investigation is being conducted by the Independent Police Review.

The mayor was informed of the investigation at the close of business on Thursday and his office spent Friday working through the administrative details related to this case, according to a statement from Wheeler's office.

The nature of the investigation was not immediately released Friday.

"It is the mayor's hope that the investigation will be expedited and that this matter will be resolved quickly. Both Chief Marshman and Lieutenant Leasure have the right to due process and are assumed to be innocent of any wrongdoing while the investigation is underway," according to a statement from the mayor's office.

Assistant Chief Chris Davis was appointed acting chief of the Portland Police Bureau until further notice.

Marshman took over for former Chief Larry O'Dea, who retired last June as he was being investigated for a shooting in Harney County that injured a friend and occurred while they shot at squirrels, according to investigators.

Marshman, who began working with the Portland Police Bureau in 1991, has faced many contentious issues in Portland since becoming chief. There were nightly protests and a riot in Portland following the election of President Donald Trump.

Protesters called for Marshman to be fired in January after the police bureau's response to inauguration protests in Portland.

Also in January, speaking about Trump's executive order on immigration, Marshman stated, "We are not an extension of Immigration and Customs Enforcement" and "We do not enforce federal immigration laws."

Earlier this month, two Portland Police Bureau captains were placed on paid administrative leave. At that time, Marshman said the investigations of those cases began under O'Dea.

The mayor's office did not release any further details Friday.

