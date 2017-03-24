NWS confirms EF-0 tornado in Vancouver area

It was a wild afternoon in northeast Vancouver Friday for several homeowners as an EF-0 tornado swept through several neighborhoods.

“I called him, my husband, right away and was like I think a tornado just went through here,” Kathy Mills said.

Mills said she watched as an outdoor canopy flew from one backyard to the next off 99th Street and 142nd Avenue.

“It flew over their house, and it flew over the shop, and then I went walking to find out where it landed, and then saw that it landed in someone else’s yard and the fence was missing.” Mills said.

She added that it all happened relatively fast.

“You could tell that it was something different, the wind has changed and it was super strong and everything was blowing, and the minute it ended it was just quiet,” Mills said.

A few blocks to the southwest, Jeremy Lampert shared a similar story. He said a metal storage shed from his neighbors’ house three doors down end up next door.

“It came from the other side of the arborvitae, and it just went bump, bump,” Lambert said.

In Lambert’s backyard, strong winds tore a decent size branch right from the trunk.

“I noticed the trees were whipping around and going crazy,” he said.

We have confirmed that an EF0 Tornado did go though the Orchards & Covington area in Vancouver, Washington — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) March 25, 2017

The National Weather Service said the incident occurred around 3:15 p.m. There have been multiple reports of damage throughout the area, with people reporting high winds, hail and thunderstorms.

A survey team from the NWS said they found downed fences, tossed trampolines and damaged gazebos in the area.

There have been no injuries reported from this tornado.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, EF-0 tornadoes can reach gusts up to 85 mph.

