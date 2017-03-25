Eugene 6-year-old accurately predicts 15 teams in the Sweet 16

A six-year-old boy in Eugene sure did his homework when he filled out his NCAA bracket.

Olin Movalsin accurately picked 15 of the teams that made it into the Sweet 16.

There are more than 18 million in ESPN's tournament challenge, and Movalsin's bracket cracked the top one percent.

Movalsin says there was some strategy to his picks.

"Pick all of the upsets, cause most of the upsets have been happening like Duke," said Movalsin.

Movalsin says he picked the Oregon Ducks to win it all.

If it holds, his bracket could win his family $10,000 in Amazon gift cards and a trip to the 2017 Maui Invitational.

