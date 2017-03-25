Surveillance video shows good Samaritans help man who fell on MAX tracks

Two good Samaritans were caught on camera helping a man who seemed to be struggling on the tracks of a MAX train.

Surveillance video from TriMet shows the man get off the train before he appears to struggle and sway, even falling backward.

The man then walks back towards the tracks and then the video shows him falling right in.

The video then shows two passersby spot the man and help him get to safety while also alerting officials.

TriMet officials said the man required medical attention, and once an operator was made aware of him, supervisors called 911.

It's not clear at this time why he was on the tracks, but TriMet officials say they are grateful to the two folks who helped him.

