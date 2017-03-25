Fans wait for Elite 8 game with visit to College Basketball Experience

With lighting in the morning and rain during the day, hoops fans looking for something to do on the day before the biggest game of the season headed indoors to take in the College Basketball Experience in Kansas City.

The CBE is connected to the Sprint Center, which is hosting the Midwest regionals for the NCAA tournament. It is home to the National Collegiate Men's Basketball Hall of Fame and opened its doors in 2006.

The experience is two floors and 41,000 square feet of hoop history.

A pair of Oregon State Beaver coaching legends, Amory 'Slats' Gill and Ralph Miller, are honored there, as is Oregon's Hall of Fame coach Howard Hobson.

It's great for kids, many of whom there this week were both antsy and confident about Saturday’s tilt between Oregon and KU.

The Ducks and Jayhawks tip off at 5:49 p.m. with the winner advancing to the Final Four in Glendale, Arizona.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.