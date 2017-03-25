Fans wait for Elite 8 game with visit to College Basketball Experience

Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >
Tyler Newman's Facebook post on June 20 has gone viral, and he begins by saying, "I have never really witnessed sexual harassment and/or 'rape culture' until today with Smoky Crossing Apartments."More >
Tyler Newman's Facebook post on June 20 has gone viral, and he begins by saying, "I have never really witnessed sexual harassment and/or 'rape culture' until today with Smoky Crossing Apartments."More >
A Southern California man who thought his son had died has learned he buried the wrong man.More >
A Southern California man who thought his son had died has learned he buried the wrong man.More >
A Texas mother whose two children died of heat exposure after she left them in a car was arrested Friday, local authorities said.More >
A Texas mother whose two children died of heat exposure after she left them in a car was arrested Friday, local authorities said.More >
Good Samaritans in Detroit rescued a white pit bull after two men allegedly made the dog run behind their bikes until she collapsed.More >
Good Samaritans in Detroit rescued a white pit bull after two men allegedly made the dog run behind their bikes until she collapsed.More >
A New Mexico man is accused of stabbing his father after an argument about air conditioning.More >
A New Mexico man is accused of stabbing his father after an argument about air conditioning.More >
Officials: Teenage girl falls 25 feet from gondola ride at update New York amusement park, no serious injuries reported.More >
Officials: Teenage girl falls 25 feet from gondola ride at update New York amusement park, no serious injuries reported.More >
A motorcyclist's blood-alcohol content was nearly three times the legal limit when he crashed outside Forest Grove.More >
A motorcyclist's blood-alcohol content was nearly three times the legal limit when he crashed outside Forest Grove.More >
The search for an 11-year-old that became distressed in the water at the Wallace Marine Park Friday afternoon was suspended late Friday evening.More >
The search for an 11-year-old that became distressed in the water at the Wallace Marine Park Friday afternoon was suspended late Friday evening.More >
Some kids wish to go somewhere exotic or meet a celebrity – but 19-year-old Nathan Ehline always wanted to perform a live concert for a big crowd. On Sunday night, he put on the performance of a lifetime.More >
Some kids wish to go somewhere exotic or meet a celebrity – but 19-year-old Nathan Ehline always wanted to perform a live concert for a big crowd. On Sunday night, he put on the performance of a lifetime.More >