Oregon City police searching for armed robbery suspect

Oregon City police are looking for a man who tried to rob a Dotty’s.

Police responded to the store on Molalla Avenue just before 2:30 Saturday morning.

Officers said the man walked into the Dotty’s, showed a handgun to an employee, and demanded money. Police say the man ran away before he got any money.

According to police, nobody was hurt.

Investigators said he appears to be in his 20s, between 5’9” and 6’ tall with a medium build.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you know who he is or have any information, contact Oregon city Police.

