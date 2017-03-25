Floating portion of Eastbank Esplanade closed due to high water

Portland Parks and Recreation is temporarily closing the floating portion of the Eastbank Esplanade.

Officials said this is due to the Willamette River's high water levels.

PP&R said it has been carefully monitoring this section of the popular trail over the past few days.

Officials said when the water reaches 17.5 feet, the ramps rise to an angle that is potentially unsafe for people who are walking, on bikes, or mobility devices.

PP&R says last time this happened was May of 2011.

The floating section of the Esplanade is tethered to the solid riverbank between the Steel Bridge to the north and past the Burnside Bridge to the south.

Officials are installing warning signs to notify people that the floating bridge area is closed.

Portland Parks and Recreation said it is not sure when the bridge will reopen.

