Floating portion of Eastbank Esplanade closed due to high water - KPTV - FOX 12

Floating portion of Eastbank Esplanade closed due to high water

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: PP&R Courtesy: PP&R
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Portland Parks and Recreation is temporarily closing the floating portion of the Eastbank Esplanade.

Officials said this is due to the Willamette River's high water levels.

PP&R said it has been carefully monitoring this section of the popular trail over the past few days.

Officials said when the water reaches 17.5 feet, the ramps rise to an angle that is potentially unsafe for people who are walking, on bikes, or mobility devices.

PP&R says last time this happened was May of 2011.

The floating section of the Esplanade is tethered to the solid riverbank between the Steel Bridge to the north and past the Burnside Bridge to the south.

Officials are installing warning signs to notify people that the floating bridge area is closed.

Portland Parks and Recreation said it is not sure when the bridge will reopen.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.