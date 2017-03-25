Freshmen lead 10th-seeded Oregon to 77-63 upset of Maryland - KPTV - FOX 12

Freshmen lead 10th-seeded Oregon to 77-63 upset of Maryland

By The Associated Press
Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu tries to drive against Maryland's Brionna Jones, left, during the second half of a regional semifinal game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 25, 2017, in Bridgeport, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu tries to drive against Maryland's Brionna Jones, left, during the second half of a regional semifinal game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 25, 2017, in Bridgeport, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
BRIDGEPORT, CT (AP) -

Sabrina Ionescu led five Oregon players in double figures with 21 points and the 10th-seeded Ducks continued their improbable run through the NCAA Tournament with a 77-63 upset win over third-seeded Maryland on Saturday.

Fellow freshman Ruthy Hebard added 16 points for the Ducks (23-13), who beat second-seeded Duke in the second round and advance to the first regional final in program history.

Brionna Jones and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough each had 16 points for Maryland, which finishes the season at 32-3.

The Maryland offense, which averages more than 90 points a game to lead the nation, was held to its lowest point total this season

Oregon coach Kelly Graves said before the game that his young team that starts three freshmen may not know it is not supposed to be winning. The Ducks became the second No. 10 seed to advance to a regional final, joining the 1991 Lamar team.

Reporting by Pat Eaton-Robb, AP Sports Writer

