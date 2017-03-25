2 middle school students robbed at gunpoint in Vancouver

The Clark County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in finding the person responsible for robbing two middle school children in separate incidents.

Deputies received a call around 3 p.m. on March 17th for a report of a man who either pointed or flashed a firearm at two different children while walking home from school.

The victims are both 11 and 12 years old, authorities said.

The first incident was reported in the 10100 block of NE 72nd Street where a man was seen getting out of a light gray or blue sedan with aluminum wheels, which contained 3-4 other males inside, pointed a black handgun at the victim and took his backpack. The man was described as "skinny" African-American male, about 5-feet 10-inches tall, wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and a light blue beanie. It was also reported he had a red bandanna over his mouth.

The second incident was reported in the 10400 block of NE 74th Street where a male, accompanied by another male, approached a child on foot and asked if he had any money. The child replied he did not and that is when the suspect flashed a handgun that was in his waistband and asked the victim if he had anything of value. The child said he had a musical instrument and the two men then left on foot with nothing. The suspect is described as a teenage dark-skinned male, taller than 5-feet 3-inches, wearing a white jacket and has one shaved eyebrow.

No further reports of robberies in this area with similar descriptions have been received by CCSO.

The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with additional information on either of these incidents to contact the Clark County Sheriff's West Precinct at 360-397-6079.

