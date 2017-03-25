Police: Missing teen, infant son from Portland found safe

Police said a missing 17-year-old girl and her 4-month-old son have been found safe.

Portland police asked for the public's help over the weekend locating Naseria Monique Thomas and Davon Donaldson.

They had last been seen in the area of 162nd Avenue and East Burnside Street after she left a supervised visit with her son, taking him with her, according to officers.



Investigators said there were no signs of foul play, nor indications that Thomas intended to harm the baby.

On Thursday, police said Thomas and her son were safely located and were no longer considered missing persons. No other details were released by police.

