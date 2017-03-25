1 dead, another injured in Strip shooting as suspect 'barricaded' in bus

One person is dead and another is injured in a shooting on Las Vegas Boulevard near Harmon Avenue this morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

S. Las Vegas Blvd. between Flamingo & Harmon remains closed due to a barricade subject on bus. Please avoid the area. #LVMPDnews — LVMPD (@LVMPD) March 25, 2017

Metro police said the shooting suspect is on a bus and it's being treated as a barricade situation at this time.

An employee at the Cosmopolitan Las Vegas said the building was evacuated and the hotel floors were put on lockdown. He said it was a chaotic scene inside the casino with people running everywhere. They were jammed into back rooms and people were laying on the floor, he said.

Police refuted initial reports saying "there is no active shooter incident inside of any casinos."

Part of Vegas Strip shut down as police investigate a shooting that's sent at least one person to the hospital. https://t.co/OG2dMXmKLe pic.twitter.com/LektB79uT6 — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) March 25, 2017

Police and emergency crews blocked off Las Vegas Boulevard from Harmon Avenue to Flamingo Road.

The initial call came in at 10:48 a.m., according to LVMPD.

