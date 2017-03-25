1 dead, another injured in Strip shooting as suspect 'barricaded - KPTV - FOX 12

1 dead, another injured in Strip shooting as suspect 'barricaded' in bus

Posted: Updated:
LAS VEGAS, NV (KPTV) -

One person is dead and another is injured in a shooting on Las Vegas Boulevard near Harmon Avenue this morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.  

Metro police said the shooting suspect is on a bus and it's being treated as a barricade situation at this time.

An employee at the Cosmopolitan Las Vegas said the building was evacuated and the hotel floors were put on lockdown. He said it was a chaotic scene inside the casino with people running everywhere. They were jammed into back rooms and people were laying on the floor, he said.

Police refuted initial reports saying "there is no active shooter incident inside of any casinos."

Police and emergency crews blocked off Las Vegas Boulevard from Harmon Avenue to Flamingo Road.

The initial call came in at 10:48 a.m., according to LVMPD.   

The local KVVU FOX5 station has crews on scene and will bring you the latest as details become available on this developing story. 

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.