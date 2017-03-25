Body of missing 25-year-old woman found - KPTV - FOX 12

Body of missing 25-year-old woman found

Maddie Elizabeth Smith (Photos released by Portland Police Bureau) Maddie Elizabeth Smith (Photos released by Portland Police Bureau)
The family of a missing woman in Southeast Portland have located her body.

Saturday the family found the body of 25-year-old Maddie Smith in the area of Southeast 172nd and Foster Road in Portland.

Multnomah County Sheriff's Deputies responded and say there are no signs of foul play.

The family of Maddie reported her missing on March 14th after running away from her father's car.

