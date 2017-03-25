Body of missing 25-year-old woman found

A loss prevention manager at a Fred Meyer store in northeast Portland was arrested in connection with the theft of $300,000 from self-checkout registers, according to court documents.More >
The Portland Police Bureau's Traffic Division conducted the mission aimed at street racers who meet on Marine Drive and perform illegal races and other stunts in public.More >
Impairment is being considered a contributing factor for two of the four drivers involved in a deadly crash near the entrance to the Black Butte Ranch, according to Oregon State Police.More >
A child suffered life-threatening injuries following a shooting in the 2000 block of Wheeling Avenue.More >
Good Samaritans in Detroit rescued a white pit bull after two men allegedly made the dog run behind their bikes until she collapsed.More >
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >
A local chiropractor accused of sex crimes will soon be brought back to Oregon after he was arrested near the Canadian border.More >
Tyler Newman's Facebook post on June 20 has gone viral, and he begins by saying, "I have never really witnessed sexual harassment and/or 'rape culture' until today with Smoky Crossing Apartments."More >
Portland police are investigating a stabbing incident that left one woman with multiple stab wounds in southeast Portland Monday.More >
A Southern California man who thought his son had died has learned he buried the wrong man.More >
