PPB Chief releases statement after being put on paid leave

Capt. Mike Marshman will take over the role of chief of police

Portland Police Chief Mike Marshman is talking one day after being placed on paid leave.

In a statement released by Portland Police, Chief Marshman says:

"The day I was sworn in as Chief, I made a commitment to establishing internal legitimacy and restoring truck, both within our organization and with the community we serve. Part of that commitment is respecting the investigative processes we have in place to ensure accountability at all levels of the organization. These processes apply to me as much as they do to every member of the Bureau. Regardless of rank, everyone should be accountable and it starts with me."

It continues, "I look forward to the completion of this process and am committed to full transparency so that everyone has access to the facts."

"I'm very proud of the work Portland Police Bureau members do every day to keep our community safe and they continue to have my full support."

On Friday Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler placed Chief Marshman and Adjutant Lieutenant Michael Leasure on paid administrative leave and reassigned to the personnel division.

The investigation is being conducted by the Independent Police Review.



The details of the investigation have not been released.

