Gang enforcement team investigating hotel shooting

Portland Police and the Gang Enforcement Team is investigating a shooting at a hotel near Portland International Airport.

Officers responded to the Residence Inn Marriott Hotel on Northeast Cascades Parkway just after 10:30 Saturday night.

When police and paramedics arrived, they found a teen boy with a gunshot wound. Police say the victim was taken by ambulance to a Portland hospital.

Officers canvassing the area found evidence of gunfire outside the hotel and damage to the building.

Police said one person has been taken into custody as part of this investigation, but it is not clear if they are the suspect in the shooting.

