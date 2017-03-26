Deputies: Man arrested after car crashes into house

Linn County Deputies said a driver faces a list of charges after his car crashed into a house in Albany.

Deputies responded to the home on Southeast Spicer Road just before 2:50 a.m. Sunday morning.

The investigation revealed a white 2015 Subaru WRX was going northbound on Three Lakes Road when it failed to negotiate a curve in the road where it intersects with Spicer Road.

The car left the road, crashed through a yard, into a power pole and then hit the front of a house.

The driver, Joshua Pairan, of Albany, told deputies he was out for a drive to show his friends his new car when the crash happened.

Deputies said his two passengers had to be rescued by the Albany Fire Department using the jaws-of-life.

One was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Alcohol and excessive speed appeared to be contributing factors to the crash, according to Linn County Deputies.

Deputies said Pairan was arrested and charged with DUII, reckless endangering, reckless driving, criminal mischief II and assault III. He was lodged at the Linn County Jail.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.