Car crashes on top of boat parked in Cedar Mill neighborhood driveway

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) -

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue officials were busy Sunday morning stabilizing a car that crashed on top of a boat parked in a driveway in the Cedar Mill neighborhood.

The car's driver was injured and transported to Emanuel Hospital in stable condition, said TVFR spokesperson Stefan Myers.  

"All indications seem to conclude that a medical event took place prior to the crash," he added. "There were no other passengers." 

And, luckily, there were no other injuries, even though the homeowner was in the kitchen about 20 feet away from where the car landed near the corner of Northwest Murray Road and Westlawn Terrace around 8:30 a.m. 

The Washington County Sheriff's Office also assisted with the call. 

