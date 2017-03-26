14-year-old girl dies after log rolls on top of her near Bandon

Oregon State Police troopers and emergency crews responded to South Jetty Park Beach in Bandon after a 14-year-old girl had a log roll on top of her Saturday.

The call came in about 4 p.m. for a report of a teenage girl needing medical attention. Upon arrival, emergency crews discovered the girl had sustained life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said the girl was playing on a log, in the heavy receding tide, when the log rolled on top of her after the tide rolled back in. Nearby witnesses were able to remove the victim from underneath the log after several attempts, police said.

A responding Bandon police officer administered CPR and paramedics performed life-saving measures for several minutes while heading to an area hospital. Despite the efforts, the girl was pronounced dead at South Coos Hospital a short time later.

She was identified Monday as Aurora Genai Sheffel of Eugene.

OSP was assisted by the Bandon Police Department, Coos County Medical Examiner's Office, Coos County Sheriff Office and Bay Cities Ambulance.

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department wants everyone to be aware the ocean is strong enough to pick up the biggest logs and roll it down on top of you. Some logs may look small, but even the tiny ones can be waterlogged and weigh tons.

