ACLU of Oregon says Portland 'Dreamer' arrested by ICE agents

A man who came to the United States illegally as a child was picked up by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents at his home in southeast Portland Sunday morning, according to the American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon.

The ACLU of Oregon says agents did not have a warrant when they arrested 25-year-old Francisco J. Rodriguez Dominguez.

According to Rodriguez Dominguez's sister, Elisabeth Rodriguez, she greeted two officers at the door but did not let them in. She says her brother eventually went outside to talk to them but made the mistake of not asking to see a warrant. Moments later, he was in handcuffs and taken away.

Rodriguez Dominguez has been a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipient – commonly called a "dreamer" – since 2013, according to the ACLU. This means he is protected from deportation unless he commits other crimes, and was given a work permit.

In December, the ACLU says Rodriguez Dominguez was arrested for DUII but was in the process of going through a diversion program that would eventually have the charge removed from his record. According to ACLU, the misdemeanor was enough for ICE to target him.

His reverend, whom he is very close with, says Rodriguez Dominguez was doing everything he could to pay his dues and get back to living a normal life.

"He arrived in this country at 5 years old, I know him and if I go to him and say, 'Francisco, I wanted you to do the reading in Spanish,' I would have to give that to him a month in advance that way he can practice his Spanish," said Father Roberto Maldonado, priest at Holy Cross Episcopal Church. "I don't know if he knows Mexico at all. I don't even know since he arrived here 20 years, 20 plus years ago that he's been back. I don't think so, all he knows is Oregon, Portland."

According to the ACLU, Rodriguez Dominguez arrived in the United States from Morelia Michoacan, Mexico at age 5 and has lived in the Portland metro area since then.

The ACLU says Rodriguez Dominguez works for community organization Latino Network, where he coordinates a food pantry for low-income families at Reynolds Middle School. He also coaches a soccer team at Glenfair Elementary and is an active member and volunteer at Holy Cross Episcopal Church, according to the ACLU.

The legal director of the ACLU says having the community speak on Rodriguez Dominguez's behalf can only help his case.

FOX 12 reached out to ICE several times on Sunday. A spokesperson said that they were working on a statement about the case, but wouldn't have it until Monday.

