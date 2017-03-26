String of break-ins rattle small Oregon town

A woman's body was found in a restroom at a northeast Oklahoma Walmart three days after she was seen on store video entering the room.More >
A woman's body was found in a restroom at a northeast Oklahoma Walmart three days after she was seen on store video entering the room.More >
Officials are investigating the deaths of two people who were found in a room with a broken air conditioning unit on Friday as being heat-related.More >
Officials are investigating the deaths of two people who were found in a room with a broken air conditioning unit on Friday as being heat-related.More >
A mother and father were arrested after their three young children were found living in a home filled with trash, feces and several neglected animals.More >
A mother and father were arrested after their three young children were found living in a home filled with trash, feces and several neglected animals.More >
Two people were seriously injured in a stabbing that happened at Holladay Park Tuesday night.More >
Two people were seriously injured in a stabbing that happened at Holladay Park Tuesday night.More >
With home prices still on the rise across the Portland metro area, some people are turning to the water, where floating homes are a surprisingly affordable option.More >
With home prices still on the rise across the Portland metro area, some people are turning to the water, where floating homes are a surprisingly affordable option.More >
A loss prevention manager at a Fred Meyer store in northeast Portland was arrested in connection with the theft of $300,000 from self-checkout registers, according to court documents.More >
A loss prevention manager at a Fred Meyer store in northeast Portland was arrested in connection with the theft of $300,000 from self-checkout registers, according to court documents.More >
A motorcyclist was killed Monday after he tried to avoid a load of lumber that had spilled onto a Hood River County road.More >
A motorcyclist was killed Monday after he tried to avoid a load of lumber that had spilled onto a Hood River County road.More >
Authorities say the father of a missing Southern California boy had become a flight risk when he was arrested on a murder charge last week in Las Vegas.More >
Authorities say the father of a missing Southern California boy had become a flight risk when he was arrested on a murder charge last week in Las Vegas.More >
According to a recent study, Portland drivers are among the worst in the nation.More >
According to a recent study, Portland drivers are among the worst in the nation.More >