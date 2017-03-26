String of break-ins rattle small Oregon town

Marion County deputies are investigating several break-ins in Brooks, south of Woodburn. The town of roughly 400 people has seen at least three break-ins in the last two weeks.

Sam Singh owns the Stop n’ Save Market and Deli. He says in the last two weeks his store has been targeted twice.

“This is the first time we have had an incident in seven years,” Singh said.

Two weeks ago, Singh told FOX 12 someone got into the crawl space of the building then cut a hole in the ceiling and dropped down. He says the suspect was after the ATM but was unsuccessful in getting anything before heading out the front door.

Then last week, he says the store was hit again. This time a moving truck backed up to the front door. Someone got out and smashed the glass window. Once inside, the suspects stole all the lottery tickets.

“When I came in, the front is all shattered and the guy took all the trays of lottery,” Singh said.

Across Interstate 5 at the corner of River and Brooklake roads, the Center Market’s front window was smashed in. On Sunday morning it was boarded up.

Those living nearby say someone tried to break in sometime Saturday night or early Sunday morning. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office sent a deputy out to investigate but has not said if the store was broken into or not.

As for Singh, he says he’s happy to be a part of this small community because since his store was broken into the first time, he says folks are trying to keep a better eye on each other.

“We are also part of the community, you know, so you have to help each other out too, to take care of this kind of business,” Singh said.

Marion County deputies are investigating the break-ins. There is no word if they are connected or not. Anyone with information should contact law enforcement.

