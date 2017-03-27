Deputies ID 20-year-old Woodburn man who died in crash near Mola - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies ID 20-year-old Woodburn man who died in crash near Molalla

A 20-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash near Molalla.

Emergency crews responded to the 34300 block of South Kropf Road at 7:15 p.m. Saturday.

A 2007 Chevrolet car was found in a field. Evidence showed that the car had rolled several times.

Timophey A. Kojin, 20, of Woodburn, was thrown from the car. Kojin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said he was the only person in the car.

Deputies believe alcohol and speeding may be contributing factors in the crash, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office. 

