Deputies investigating reports of shots fired in Hazel Dell parking lot

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a disturbance with a firearm reported at an apartment complex in Hazel Dell early Monday morning.

Deputies were dispatched to the Maple Knoll apartment complex located at 1803 Northeast 104th Loop after receiving multiple 911 reports of an altercation in one of the complex’s parking lots that ended with gunfire.

Multiple crews arrived on scene to interview witnesses, many of whom heard the altercation and gunfire but did not see the incident. While deputies did recover multiple shell casings at the scene, no victims or suspects were located.

One witness told investigators that a group of 10-13 women was encouraging a man who was assaulting another woman. The witness also said the man had a holstered weapon.

The witness left the scene upon seeing the gun but heard gunshots being fired.

According to deputies, the suspect was described as a black man, 18 to 20 years old, standing about 6 feet tall with a medium build and wearing an orange jacket.

A second witness told investigators that an unknown suspect was shooting from an SUV at a sedan. Other than the type there were no other descriptions of the vehicles.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.