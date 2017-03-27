Southbound I-205 reopened following deadly crash - KPTV - FOX 12

Southbound I-205 reopened following deadly crash

Posted: Updated:
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) -

After several hours of closure, Interstate 205 southbound is back open following a deadly crash.

At least one person died in the crash that left two vehicles destroyed around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

All three of the southbound lanes were closed for about six hours near Sunnyside, but investigators reopened the interstate just before 5:30 a.m. Monday.

First responders found both vehicles involved with extreme front-end damage.

Investigators have yet to release more details as to exactly what happened in the collision.

This is a developing story. Please stay with FOX 12 for updates.

