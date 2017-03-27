Southbound I-205 reopened following deadly crash

After several hours of closure, Interstate 205 southbound is back open following a deadly crash.

At least one person died in the crash that left two vehicles destroyed around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

All three of the southbound lanes were closed for about six hours near Sunnyside, but investigators reopened the interstate just before 5:30 a.m. Monday.

First responders found both vehicles involved with extreme front-end damage.

Avoid I-205 southbound near Sunnyside. Really bad crash still has all three lanes closed. Tow trucks here now. At least 1 dead pic.twitter.com/mNaNdkYChb — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) March 27, 2017

Investigators have yet to release more details as to exactly what happened in the collision.

