Ducks fans planning on Final Four trip could face high costs

With the Oregon men’s basketball team in the Final Four, fans might be thinking of adding a trip to Phoenix to their spring break plans.

It has been a long time since the Ducks made it this far in the NCAA tournament, 78 years to be exact, so there is a lot of excitement among the U of O faithful.

But if fans want to see Oregon play in Phoenix, they need to be prepared to dig a little deeper into their wallet.

For a direct flight leaving on Friday and returning Tuesday, travelers can expect to find options that start at about $850 and go up to more than a thousand dollars.

For flyers looking to save some money, adding a layover could drop the price to $630.

Found a Duck headed to Phoenix...for previously scheduled vacay. He's supposed to fly back Saturday ??trying to stay! pic.twitter.com/SOZSSBx5lc — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) March 27, 2017

Either way, the demand is certainly raising prices.

Portland International Airport officials are also reminding fans that the airport is already very busy with spring break travelers, and they remind flyers to make sure to give themselves an hour and a half or even two hours to park, get through security and get on their flights.

