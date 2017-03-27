Crews battle overnight house fire in Gresham

Two women escaped a house fire early Monday morning in Gresham, but firefighters said three pets died in the blaze.

Crews say flames tore through the home at Southeast 4th Street and Juniper Avenue just after midnight.

Fire restoration crews were boarding up the house Monday morning.

While Gresham firefighters have yet to release more information about exactly what happened, video from the incident shows that it was a huge house fire.

The crew on scene told FOX 12 two women were inside the home but got out without incident. They were treated at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center and released.

There were also three dogs inside the house while firefighters battled the flames. Two of the animals died in the fire. Crews say the third dog was resuscitated at the scene and taken to a veterinary hospital for treatment but that the animal also died.

Update: mother and daughter escape house fire but their 3 dogs die. #fox12 #gresham pic.twitter.com/6w18SWbKW8 — Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) March 27, 2017

