Portland police locate missing homeless man

A homeless man reported missing last week has been located by Portland police.

The family of Sammie Lee West Sr. reported him missing after he was last seen by his daughter on March 15 near the Plaid Pantry store at North Going Street and Interstate Avenue.

West’s family said he normally communicated with them on a weekly basis, and after he did not check in they contacted police.

Officers reported Monday morning that West was safely located and is no longer considered missing.

