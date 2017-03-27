Portland police locate missing homeless man - KPTV - FOX 12

Portland police locate missing homeless man

Posted: Updated:
KPTV file image KPTV file image
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A homeless man reported missing last week has been located by Portland police.

The family of Sammie Lee West Sr. reported him missing after he was last seen by his daughter on March 15 near the Plaid Pantry store at North Going Street and Interstate Avenue.

West’s family said he normally communicated with them on a weekly basis, and after he did not check in they contacted police.

Officers reported Monday morning that West was safely located and is no longer considered missing.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.