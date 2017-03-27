Coast Guard rescues diver in Tillamook Bay - KPTV - FOX 12

Coast Guard rescues diver in Tillamook Bay

By The Associated Press
WARRENTON, OR (AP) -

The U.S. Coast Guard helped rescue a diver near the entrance to Tillamook Bay.

A Coast Guard spokesperson in Seattle says two boats and a helicopter were dispatched Sunday after an alert that multiple divers were in distress.

After the rescue of the first distressed diver, the search continued until the second diver surfaced and returned to shore without assistance. A third diver had already made it back to shore and was not in distress.

The Coast Guard says the rescued diver is a 54-year-old man who was taken to Tillamook Regional Medical Center.

