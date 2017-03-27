Portion of Eastbank Esplanade remains closed due to high water

Officials with Portland Parks and Recreation have decided to keep portions of the Eastbank Esplanade between the Steel Bridge and the Burnside Bridge due to high water.

Citing public safety concerns, PP&R crews said the portion of the trail will reopen when it can be determined as safe for all users, including those on foot, cyclists, people with strollers and people using wheelchairs or other mobility devices.

Officials originally closed the trail Saturday.

Portland Parks and Rec staff will continue to regularly assess the conditions of the trail.

PP&R officials also noted that boat ramps at Willamette Park are also currently inaccessible due to the high water.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.