Pickup slams into Marion County convenience store, ATM stolen

A truck slammed into a store in Brooks and the suspects got away with an ATM.

The crime occurred at around 3 a.m. Sunday at Center Market on the 9000 block of River Road Northeast.

Investigators said a black Ford F-150 rammed the building twice, causing extensive damage.

The truck is described as having a leveling kit, running boards, black fender flares and black rims. The rear of the pickup now has damage from repeatedly hitting the store.

There have been multiple reports of recent break-ins in Brooks, a town of roughly 400 people south of Woodburn.

The owner of the nearby Stop n' Save Market and Deli told FOX 12 his business was also targeted by thieves. Sam Singh said someone got into a crawl space, cut a hole in the ceiling and tried to steal the ATM. A week later, someone backed a truck up to his front door, smashed the glass window and stole lottery tickets.

In the incident at Center Market, deputies said someone entered the building after the truck left and stole several packs of cigarettes. A surveillance photo of that suspect was released Monday. Investigators said it's not clear if that man was connected to the initial incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Garrett Olson at 503-983-5033.

