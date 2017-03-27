Man linked to gun used to kill Seaside officer sentenced to 12 years in prison

The man linked to the gun that was used by another man to shoot and kill a Seaside police officer was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Jamie Lee Jones, 45, pleaded guilty in December 2016 to charges of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was sentenced Monday.

The federal charges against Jones stemmed from the investigation into the deadly shooting of Sgt. Jason Goodding of the Seaside Police Department on Feb. 5, 2016.

Goodding and another officer spotted Phillip Ferry, a man with a warrant and a long criminal history, outside the Pig 'N Pancake restaurant. A Taser was used on Ferry, but he fired a shot from a .380 caliber pistol that went under Goodding's ballistic vest.

The other officer, David Davidson, returned fire, hitting Ferry three times. Ferry was not believed to be critically wounded, but his vital signs crashed in the ambulance and he was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to police.

A toxicology report revealed that Ferry had a "high level" of methamphetamine in his system, as well as cannabinoids and a blood alcohol level of .117.

Investigators determined Ferry stole the gun used in the shooting from Jones while Jones was asleep at a drug house. Ferry also stole meth from Jones.

The Department of Justice reported that Jones was furious about the thefts, so he punched a nearby "drug customer," and fired his other gun near several people in the home, warning them not to talk to police.

Neighbors called police to report the shots fired, but the people in the suspected drug house left before officers arrived at the scene.

Search warrants were obtained for Jones' Seaside apartment and his vehicle. Police seized "distribution quantities" of meth, a digital scale, packaging material and two cell phones.

After Jones was taken into custody, investigators said he admitted knowing Ferry and that they had a disagreement about Ferry's drug debt to Jones.

A search warrant was later obtained for Jones' phones and investigators said they found messages related to drug trafficking, including one exchange on Feb. 3 involving a man agreeing to trade a .357 caliber revolver to Jones for less than a gram of heroin.

The Department of Justice reported that Jones has a violent criminal history dating back to the early 1990s.

"It is our sincere hope that this sentence will offer some measure of justice - albeit small - to Sgt. Goodding's family and the Seaside community," said Billy J. Williams, United States Attorney for the District of Oregon.

Jones apologized to Goodding's family in court Monday and said the officer's death, "haunts him every day."

