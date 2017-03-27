Son of former Gov. Kitzhaber sentenced to week in jail for DUII crash

Logan Kitzhaber, the son of former Oregon Gov. John Kitzhaber, was one of three people injured in a crash on Highway 101 near Lincoln City last Fourth of July. (Photo: OSP)

The son of former Oregon Gov. John Kitzhaber has been sentenced to one week in jail for a DUII crash that injured himself and two other people on Highway 101.

The crash occurred last Fourth of July near Lincoln City.

Investigators said Logan Kitzhaber, then 18 years old, drove a 2008 Toyota Prius registered to his father across the centerline of the highway and sideswiped a motorhome.

The motorhome rolled onto its side and the 67-year-old driver sustained multiple broken bones, according to court documents. A 63-year-old passenger in the motorhome had minor injuries.

Logan Kitzhaber was flown to the hospital with injuries initially described as serious, however he was treated and released.

A probable cause affidavit states Logan Kitzhaber told paramedics he did not know the reason for the crash. He also said, according to the affidavit, that he drank a beer prior to the crash and is a recreational marijuana user and had smoked marijuana the night before the crash.

Logan Kitzhaber pleaded guilty Monday to charges of DUII, third-degree assault and fourth-degree assault. As part of his plea agreement, additional charges including reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person and criminal mischief were dismissed.

Along with a week in jail, Logan Kitzhaber's license was suspended for five years and he was ordered to serve five years probation.

John Kitzhaber released a brief statement at the time of the crash saying his family appreciated the "outpouring of support."

