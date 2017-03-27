Oregon high school cheer teams win national titles

Two local high schools have something to cheer about after their cheerleading teams earned national honors over the weekend.

Over the weekend, cheerleaders from Aloha High School and Newberg High School traveled to Anaheim, California, for the 2017 USA Spirit Nationals.

Aloha High School’s two teams claimed first place titles: varsity won the Super Varsity Show Cheer and Group Stunt categories and junior varsity claimed first place in the JV Show Cheer Non-Tumbling category.

USA JV National Champions!!!! ?????? pic.twitter.com/85yp4ITmX8 — AHS Cheer (@cheer_ahs) March 26, 2017

As for Newberg High School, its varsity team won the Large Varsity Show Cheer Non-Tumbling category.

The win marks Newberg High School’s fourth national cheer championship title.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.