Oregon high school cheer teams win national titles

Newberg High School varsity cheer team, Newberg Cheer Facebook Newberg High School varsity cheer team, Newberg Cheer Facebook
Aloha High School cheerleaders, courtesy Leah Taylor Aloha High School cheerleaders, courtesy Leah Taylor
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Two local high schools have something to cheer about after their cheerleading teams earned national honors over the weekend.

Over the weekend, cheerleaders from Aloha High School and Newberg High School traveled to Anaheim, California, for the 2017 USA Spirit Nationals

Aloha High School’s two teams claimed first place titles: varsity won the Super Varsity Show Cheer and Group Stunt categories and junior varsity claimed first place in the JV Show Cheer Non-Tumbling category.

As for Newberg High School, its varsity team won the Large Varsity Show Cheer Non-Tumbling category.

The win marks Newberg High School’s fourth national cheer championship title.

