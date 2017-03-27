Police searching for downtown Portland bank robber - KPTV - FOX 12

Police searching for downtown Portland bank robber

Police are searching for a man who robbed a downtown bank Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to Wells Fargo, 900 S.W. 5th Ave., at 12:17 p.m.

Bank employees said a man presented a demand note at the counter and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect was last seen walking out of the area.

He is described as a white man in his 30s, 5 feet 9 inches tall with a slim build. He was wearing dark sunglasses, black shorts over black pants and an unknown color shirt.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Portland Police Bureau robbery detectives at 503-823-0405 or the FBI at 503-224-4181.

