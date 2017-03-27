Continuing rain forces closure of city-owned athletic fields through Friday

The continuing rain in Portland has forced the closure of city-owned athletic fields until at least Friday.

Portland Parks & Recreation announced the temporary closures Monday due to safety concerns and saturated conditions at the parks.

Sustained rain has left many fields with standing water, mud, slippery turf and other poor conditions that could pose safety risks.

The closures include grass fields at Portland Parks & Recreation sites, as well as events Portland Parks & Recreation had permitted at Portland Public Schools facilities.

The grass fields will be re-evaluated Friday to determine if they can be reopened or if the closures will be extended.

The closures do not include synthetic turf fields, which are designed for all-weather play.

Portland Parks & Recreation experts stressed the importance of preserving the grass at this time of the year, noting that damage inflicted now will be much harder to repair later in the year when more users are expected to use the fields.

Anyone granted a permit for events on city-owned athletic and ball fields during the closures will have their money refunded.

The FOX 12 seven-day forecast calls for wet weather until Friday.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.