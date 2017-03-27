Police: Passerby trying to stop argument attacked by four men downtown

A man who tried to intervene in an argument was attacked by four men in downtown Portland, according to police.

Officers responded to Southwest 5th Avenue and Stark Street at 1:30 a.m. Monday.

The 50-year-old victim was found unconscious. He was taken to the hospital, but police said his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The officers contacted four men in the area who matched the description of the assault suspects.

Police determined the four men were involved in the assault after speaking with witnesses.

Detectives said the four suspects had been arguing among themselves, when a passerby attempted to step in. Police said the four suspects then attacked the man.

Three of the suspects were arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of second-degree assault and third-degree assault. They were identified as Lewis Henry Ward, 28; Dominique Dunn, 24; and Cortez Jabbar Collier Jr., 24. The fourth suspect, Winston Eugene Gray, 27, was arrested on the charge of third-degree assault.

All four suspects are scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.

