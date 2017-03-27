Surveillance images released of St. Paul business burglary suspects

Deputies are asking for the public's help tracking down a pair of business burglary suspects.

Two people broke the front door to get inside the St. Paul Market on the 4100 block of Blanchet Avenue Northeast at around 4:10 a.m. Friday.

Their faces were covered, but detectives released surveillance images Monday in hopes someone will recognize anything about the suspects or their clothing.

Deputies would also like to hear from anyone who is in the area of the store early Friday morning and may have noticed anything suspicious in the area.

Marion County deputies are also investigating recent store break-ins in Brooks, about 14 miles south. There was no word on whether the cases may be connected.

