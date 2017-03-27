Portland 'Dreamer' released from ICE custody on bond, ACLU says

More than 100 protesters showed up at Portland’s ICE headquarters Monday, demanding that Francisco Rodriguez Dominguez be released. (KPTV)

A Portland man who was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents on Sunday has now been released from custody.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon said Monday that 25-year-old Francisco J. Rodriguez Dominguez has been released from ICE custody on bond. The ACLU and advocacy groups Causa Oregon and the Latino Network claim it was because of the public response to his story.

More than 100 protesters showed up at Portland’s ICE headquarters Monday afternoon, demanding that Rodriguez Dominguez be released.

"Banging on the door and not having a warrant – that's not OK," said protester Gloria Halper. "That's not OK in Portland, it's not OK anywhere in the states. It's not who we are."

The ACLU says ICE agents went to Rodriguez Dominguez's southeast Portland home Sunday and took him into custody.

Rodriguez Dominguez is a DACA recipient and that means he is protected from deportation, but only if he does not commit certain crimes.

Back in December, he was arrested on a misdemeanor DUI charge and he pleaded guilty. He was in the process of completing a diversion program to eventually get the charge removed from his record, but officials say ICE considers a DUI charge to be a public threat and that’s why he was targeted.

Rodriguez was released on bond and has been reunited with his family. The legal director of the ACLU of Oregon says he believes it was the result of Monday's protest and people calling ICE.

update: spoke to Dominguez sister, says brother is doing well and he needs to speak to lawyers and be with family @fox12oregon — Amber Diaz (@AmberDiazFOX12) March 28, 2017

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.