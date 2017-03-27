Ducks fans planning on Final Four trip could face high costs

It's the moment Oregon Ducks fans have been waiting 78 years for: a spot in the Final Four.

The game is taking place in Arizona on Saturday and the race is on for fans to get their travel plans in order.

Getting to the game won't be cheap, but if fans are willing to spend the money, they can make it happen.

The University of Oregon is offering travel packages including a charter flight from Eugene to Phoenix, four nights at the official team hotel, transportation and other perks.

Game tickets are not included, but fans can buy them through the school for $365 each.

For two people, the travel package would be worth $5,540.

In Portland, Azumano Travel has a package with hotel accommodations and other perks for $1,049 per person, that's not including airfare.

Right now, a round trip flight from Portland to Phoenix will cost you about $1,000. Because it's already Spring Break, most flights are booked and people are already on vacation.

"You now, we've had inquiries, not as great as some other sporting events surrounding the Ducks," said Nancy Parrott with Azumano Travel. "But I think some of it has to do with the fact that this is going to happen very quickly. So not everyone can stop on a dime and make those types of arrangements."

People at Azumano Travel say some of their clients are asking about hotels but not flights because they are driving to Phoenix. From Portland, that is a 20-hour road trip.

