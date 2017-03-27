Rare electric recumbent trike stolen from SW Portland home

Portland police and a local bike shop are asking for the public's help finding a rare recumbent bicycle stolen from a disabled man.

Officers say the HP Velotechnik Scorpion Plus electric recumbent trike was stolen from the man's southwest Portland home Sunday.

According to the owner of RecumbentPDX, the customer suffers from neuropathy and it took at least a year to make the trike comfortable for him to ride.

The owner says the company is now offering $500 reward to anyone who turns it in.

"If somebody wants to turn in whoever did it, we'll double that. We would love to see somebody prosecuted for stealing this," said the owner of RecumbentPDX. "There's just all sorts of friction for him to do anything that the rest of us don't have to live with."

The owner says there's less than a dozen of the trikes on the West Coast. He has also notified other businesses about the theft to ensure no one tries to trade it in.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.