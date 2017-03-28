Convenience stores in Brooks, St. Paul targeted by thieves

Over the last week, three different convenience stores have been hit in separate smash-and-grabs in Marion County.

Deputies say they are investigating the overnight break-ins in Brooks and St. Paul.

The most recent one happened Sunday morning near Brooklake Road and River Road outside of Brooks.

Surveillance released by the sheriff’s office shows a Ford F-150 pick-up ram the building twice around 3:00 a.m. It then shows a person wrapping a chain around the ATM and taking off with it.

The vehicle is described as a 2004-2006 year and having a leveling kit, running boards, black fender flares and black rims. The rear of the vehicle now has damage from ramming the building.

Deputies say after the pick-up crashed into the building and left another subject entered into the business and stole several packs of cigarettes. It is unknown if the two incidents are connected with each other.

About 14 miles north in St. Paul, deputies are also investigating a break-in at the St. Paul Market.

Deputies say around 4:00 a.m. Friday two people broke the door at the from of the store and stole stuff.

Deputies say they have little to go on and are asking the public for help in identifying them.

Folks who live in St. Paul say this type of thing is rare in the small town.

“It’s rare but it does happen,” Fr. Gregory Moys said. “We just don’t get that much, you know, vandalism or stealing or anything.”

Moys told FOX 12 the community is very supportive of one another and are always watching out for each other.

“We all get a long with each other. We’re all next door to each other,” Moys said.

Marion Counties Deputies are also investigating a break-in at the Stop n’ Go in Brooks that happened last week.

Deputies don’t know if these are connected and say they aren’t ruling the possibility out quite yet.

Anyone with information on either of these cases is asked to call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

