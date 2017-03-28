Gresham police arrest 37-year-old man who attacked woman inside Sikh temple

A 37-year-old man was arrested Sunday night after he attacked a woman inside a Sikh temple.

Gresham police said around 10 p.m. Timothy Walter Schmidt was intoxicated and was walking by the temple at the corner of Southeast 197th and Southeast Stark. He asked to use a restroom at the temple and was allowed inside.

When Schmidt came out of the bathroom, he saw a 26-year-old female temple member inside the building and attacked her.

According to Detective Adam Baker, a temple member heard the commotion and pulled Schmidt off of the woman and held him down until police arrived.

Schmidt was lodged into the Multnomah County Jail and charged with assault in the fourth degree, menacing, coercion, attempted rape in the first degree, sex abuse in the first degree, interference with making a report, and unlawful use of a weapon.

