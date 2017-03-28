Police business continues after Portland chief placed on leave

He was sworn-in just nine months ago in the wake of a scandal involving his predecessor, and now, Portland Police Chief Mike Marshman is on paid administrative leave.

Because it is an active investigation, the agencies involved aren't able to shed much light on it so far.

The investigation was initiated by the Independent Police Review Board. They informed the Mayor's Office Thursday night, and Mayor Ted Wheeler decided to place Chief Marshman and Lt. Michael Leasure on paid administrative leave.

A spokesperson for Portland police says this is a little rattling for people within the bureau because they look to leadership, and he says Chief Marshman is well-supported, well-liked and well-respected.

The spokesperson says whoever is in the chief's chair for now, good work is still being done within the bureau while this investigation plays out.

"Anytime you have an investigation of a high-profile nature, there's a tendency to wonder what it is. And certainly at any level people love scandal. Internally people are asking questions, externally people are asking questions and there's a process that needs to be followed," said Sgt. Pete Simpson.

Over the weekend, Chief Marshman released a statement saying in part:

"Regardless of rank, everyone should be accountable and it starts with me. I look forward to the completion of this process and am committed to full transparency so that everyone has access to the facts."

There's no word yet how long the process may take.

In the absence of Chief Marshman, Assistant Chief Chris Davis is acting Police Chief for now.

