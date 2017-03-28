Small landslide causes problems on road in West Hills - KPTV - FOX 12

Small landslide causes problems on road in West Hills

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Landslides are still a continuing threat in the West Hills as one came across Southwest Tichner Drive overnight, closing the road for the Tuesday morning commute.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation said Tichner Drive was closed from West Burnside to Southwest Kingston due to the landslide.

By 11 a.m., crews had removed the debris and reopened the road. PBOT reported about 40 cubic yards of debris was cleared from the scene. 

Engineers inspected the area to make sure it was safe to reopen. 

With the recent heavy amounts of rain, landslides have been prevalent throughout the West Hills, including one that closed a section of West Burnside for over a week earlier this month. 

PBOT crews have cleared more than 40 landslides from city streets this winter and spring. 

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

